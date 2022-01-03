WATCH: Steven Spielberg To Direct New Bullitt Film

Bullitt is often cited as a classic car movie in some ways, for its legendary Mustang and the iconic chase scene it stars in. Now, famed director Steven Spielberg looks to build on that film's universe, working on a new project centered around Frank Bullitt, the film's main character played by Steve McQueen, as reported by Deadline.

Pleasantly, the film is not set to be a remake, despite Hollywood's obsession with rehashing the same stories and ideas over and over again. Instead, the film will be based on a new original story involving the character of Frank Bullitt.



