WATCH: Stock Honda Civic Type R Tops Out At OVER 180 MPH!

Much has been said about the Honda Civic Type R, usually about its handling characteristics.

Front-wheel-drive cars typically aren’t known for such things, but Honda engineers have the hot hatch dialed in nearly to perfection. The downside is that the Civic’s straight-line guff often goes unnoticed, but not by the folks at L’argus.

We actually covered one of their videos back in 2017 when the Civic Type R was fresh and new. Honda lists the official top speed for the Type R at 169 mph – not at all shabby for a car with humble econo-hatchback roots. That run saw the Civic exceed its rating by few clicks to 174 mph, but now the figures are even higher – 180.2 mph (290 km/h) to be exact.


 



User Comments

PUGPROUD

Great driver's car at a low price point.

PUGPROUD

Posted on 8/20/2020 5:52:49 PM   

MDarringer

It's an excellent car. Too bad it's so hideous. The proportions are good but the detailing is disgusting.

MDarringer

Posted on 8/20/2020 6:01:16 PM   

