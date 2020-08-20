WATCH: Stock Honda Civic Type R Tops Out At OVER 180 MPH!

Much has been said about the Honda Civic Type R, usually about its handling characteristics. Front-wheel-drive cars typically aren’t known for such things, but Honda engineers have the hot hatch dialed in nearly to perfection. The downside is that the Civic’s straight-line guff often goes unnoticed, but not by the folks at L’argus.

We actually covered one of their videos back in 2017 when the Civic Type R was fresh and new. Honda lists the official top speed for the Type R at 169 mph – not at all shabby for a car with humble econo-hatchback roots. That run saw the Civic exceed its rating by few clicks to 174 mph, but now the figures are even higher – 180.2 mph (290 km/h) to be exact.





