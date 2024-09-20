WATCH: Stolen Luxury Cars Are Being Shipped Overseas To Fund Terrorists Groups

You don’t hear much about the war on terror these days, but the battle wages on. However, it’s taken an unlikely detour as stolen cars are reportedly helping to fund terrorist organizations.

Citing officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Atlanta News First is reporting “millions of dollars in stolen cars” are being shipped out of the Port of Savannah to fund terrorists. Some of these models have reportedly been stolen from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which is one of the busiest in the world.













