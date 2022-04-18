WATCH: Storm Chaser Driving A Prius Gets Lit Up By A Direct Hit From Lightning Strike

The power of mother nature never fails to amaze, especially when it's caught on camera. That's why some people are crazy enough to be storm chasers; they get a thrill out of tracking down some of the most interesting displays of weather and reporting back to us. Thankfully, that's the case here. Two chasers that go by High Risk Chris and More Pi were hunting tornadoes in Iowa earlier this week when they found themselves caught in a thunderstorm. During the ordeal, one of their vehicles—a second-gen Toyota Prius— was struck by lightning. Astoundingly, it was caught on film for the world to see.









Read Article