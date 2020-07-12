WATCH: Students Develop Solution To Major Source Of Automotive Pollution You Probably Didn't Know About

We all know that tires will wear down at some point. The inherent friction between the rubber and the road keeps us from simply sliding off into oblivion, but it turns out that the rubber meets quite a lot more than just the road; while you’d be lead to believe that the grippy compound is deposited onto the tarmac, there are also small particulates that are thrown up into the air. Thankfully, a team of University students, known as The Tyre Collective, has developed a device to capture these bits and minimize the impact on mother earth.







