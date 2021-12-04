WATCH: Stupidity Prevails As Hellcat Driver Leaves Cars And Coffee And Crashes Spectacularly

Cars and Coffee events have blossomed in the United States in recent years, but the one in Loveland, Colorado can now be scratched off the list following an incident that happened over the weekend. According to one of the show's co-hosts, Loveland Cars & Coffee is officially no more after the driver of a Challenger Hellcat ruined the fun for everyone else. So, what exactly happened? Footage recorded by attendees shows the muscle car leaving Cars & Coffee, but it doesn't take long until it wreaks havoc. In his attempt to show off and impress the crowds, the driver makes it clear for everyone there his skills behind the wheel are certainly not something to aspire to since 700+ horsepower and cold tires are a bad mix.







