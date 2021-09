Subaru is really drawing out this Solterra reveal, huh? We got very green, very Subaru-type high-resolution shots nearly a month ago, which followed a name announcement and some shadowy images in May. We’ve already seen Toyota’s version of this crossover — the bZ4X — so you have to wonder why Subaru’s so committed to playing this game of hide-and-seek. Everybody knows the thing you’re going to do, so please, just do the thing already!







