WATCH: Subaru Takes On Moab Proving You Don't Need A Jeep To Conquer The Wilderness

If you’re discouraged by huge 4x4s that never leave the pavement, then maybe this will give you a boost. There are people out there who take even the most unsuspecting vehicles off-road, and they don’t need 40-inch tires to do it. Milton Salguero and Carey Lando are proof, as those two just got back from a Moab four-wheeling trip where they tackled famous trails like Hell’s Revenge, Fins and Things, and Top of the World in their 200,000-mile Subarus. You could argue that Subaru owners are more adventurous than most folks, but these two take that a step further. They’ve driven their Crosstrek and Outback where many Jeeps will never go, not because the cars are more capable but because they aren’t afraid. And there’s no animosity from the Seattle Subie drivers—they just like to go places. “I think the Crosstrek rolled over 206,000 or 207,000 [miles] on the trip,” Salguero told me over the phone. “I got it when it had 49,000 miles in the summer of 2019. Within the first year, I lifted it and put tires on it. And here we are, four or five years later, and she’s definitely a little bit of a different beast than she used to be. But still kicking, still rocking, you know, having a lot of fun with it.”



