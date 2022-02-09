WATCH: Subaru Teases New Crosstrek SUV Ahead Of Reveal

It may boast class-leading safety and an appealing price tag, but there's no hiding the fact that the Subaru Crosstrek is getting on in years. First introduced as a 2018 model, the second generation of the plucky crossover is readying itself for retirement as the Japanese automaker prepares to unveil an all-new model. Subaru has remained mum on the matter, but a recent teaser video gives us our first (admittedly vague) look at the new model. Based on what we can see, it appears the newcomer won't stray too far from its predecessor - in terms of design, at least.







