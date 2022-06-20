WATCH: Subaru WRX vs Honda Civic Si vs VW Golf GTI vs Hyundai Elantra N In A Hot Compact Showdown

We’ve been going through somewhat of a performance car renaissance recently, and it’s expanded across the industry so widely that there are plenty of options even on the affordable compact end of the spectrum. Four of these cars, the Hyundai Elantra N, Subaru WRX, VW Golf GTI, and Honda Civic Si, are the real standouts in the segment, and automotive YouTuber Savagegeesse decided to compare them head-to-head to see which one is the best. Of the four, the Hyundai is the most powerful with 276 hp (280 PS / 206 kW) and 289 lb-ft (392 Nm) of torque. Close on its heels is the WRX, which boasts 271 hp (275 PS / 202 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque, but it also sends that power to the rear wheels as well as the fronts. Third most powerful is the GTI with 241 hp (244 PS / 180 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque. The least powerful of the bunch is the Civic Si, which makes 200 hp (203 PS / 149 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque.







