Suburban drivers drove into Manhattan to protest congestion pricing by blocking traffic. The protest, dubbed "Operation Gridlock," caused significant congestion with thousands of vehicles. Critics argue this protest underscores the need for congestion pricing to manage traffic. Some locals found irony in the protest, suggesting it inadvertently supports public transit usage. Suggestions included harsher enforcement like towing to manage the situation effectively.









To protest congestion pricing, Suburban drivers are driving into Manhattan and blocking traffic with their cars. These extreme activists plan to make streets so unsafe and gridlocked that NYC businesses lose money!

Only car owners can shut NYC down and send a message!



Couldn't have said it better myself.



The city caused this "congestion". And now anti-car activists are celebrating by taunting drivers at toll gantries.