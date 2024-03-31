WATCH! Super Bowl Winner Is One Of The CHIEF Suspects In This Lambo, Corvette MASHUP!

Dashcam footage has emerged of a car crash involving Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, according to the @dallasnews. The accident, which involved a Corvette and a Lamborghini racing on the North Central Expressway, led to a six-vehicle collision that left four people with minor injuries. One of the victims, a woman, expressed her concern for her 4-year-old son, who was put in danger during the incident.



The woman, who was driving a white Hyundai Accent, said the men involved in the crash showed no sympathy towards her or her son, and simply walked away from the scene without checking on anyone's well-being. She stated, "I'm just blessed I was able to walk out of there."



Witnesses at the scene reported that the men took guns and bags from the vehicles before fleeing. In a shocking twist, one of the witnesses also mentioned that a pair of white cleats were left in the back of the Lamborghini.



The Dallas Morning News reported that the call sheet lists Rashee Rice as the driver of the Corvette involved in the accident. Both Rice and the driver of the Lamborghini left the scene without stopping to check on the injured or provide any information.



The incident has raised concerns about reckless driving and the potential danger it poses to innocent bystanders. The Dallas Police Department is currently investigating the crash and searching for Rice in connection with the incident.



As more details emerge, it is important to remember the potential consequences of reckless behavior on the road. This incident serves as a reminder to all drivers to prioritize safety and be mindful of the impact their actions can have on others.







BREAKING: Dashcam Footage of Rashee Rice's car crash has surfaced.pic.twitter.com/VSonbmMDoL https://t.co/mHWa6kduyG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 31, 2024



