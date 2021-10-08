WATCH: Super Car Vs Super Kart - Who Comes Out On Top In A Drag Race?

Ferrari makes some of the highest-performance cars on the road today, and while the obvious choice for a competitive drag race with one of its models would be another car, Driven Media had a different idea as they drag raced a 488 Pista against a superkart.



The Ferrari is powered by a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 making 710 hp (720 PS / 530 kW), while the superkart’s 250cc 2-stroke engine makes 85 hp (86 PS / 63 kW). That being said, the 488 weighs nearly eight times as much as the kart, with the former tipping the scales at 3,054 lb (1,385 kg) and the latter at just 397 lb (180 kg).







