WATCH: Supercar Blondie Gives A Walk Around Tour Of The All Electric Lexus LFA

Lexus is preparing to launch an entire series of electric models, which it previewed with several stunning concepts, one of which is seen as a successor to the iconic LFA sports car. It even has several design details that are a clear nod to the fire-breathing V10 original, but given that this new two-door will be fully-electric, the design has changed, mainly in the quest for improved aerodynamics.



Supercar Blondie got privileged access to do an in-depth walk-around of the study, officially known as the Lexus All-Electric Sport Concept. She shows us around the car in the video, pointing to the various design details that are similar to the LFA, but also where they differ.







Read Article