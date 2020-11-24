WATCH: Supercar Blondie Gives The Lamborghini Sián Hybrid Her Once Over

The Supercar Blondie is in Bologna, Italy. That’s not really newsworthy by itself but the reason why she is there is what caught our attention. The capital and largest city of the Emilia-Romagna region in Northern Italy hosted the vlogger’s first session with Lamborghini’s first-ever electrified production car. It’s the Sian we are talking about - or, if we have to be more precise, the Sian FKP 37. In case you are wondering, the FKP 37 suffix is a nod to the late Volkswagen Group chairman Ferdinand Piëch. What better way to celebrate the life and career of a great business magnate, engineer, and executive than a hybrid supercar from Italy?





Read Article