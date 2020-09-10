WATCH: Supercar Blondie Keeps Her Cool Swimming The Avtoros Shaman

Back in 2006, the guys over at Top Gear UK set out on a very special mission to build and test out their very own amphibious cars.

And if you are one of the five and a half people who didn't watch the show, needless to say things didn't necessarily end in glory. Although those cars didn't survive past their maiden voyages, the idea of having an amphibious car has been alive in the minds of countless engineers – which brings us to this: Supercar Blondie just got the amazing opportunity to test out the incredible Avtoros Shaman, which looks like something designed for the military.



