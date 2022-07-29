WATCH: Supercar Blondie Tours $50 Million Car Dealership Then Drives A Bugatti Through Burger King Drive Through

Alex from Supercar Blondie visited Automobilzentrum Rhein-Neckar in Veirnheim, Germany, which stores a collection of cars worth over $50 million, with some of the most exclusive models in the world. And she even takes one to Burger King.



Automobilzentrum Rhein-Neckar was created by Kevork and Omid, who are best friends from school. Their collection is ranked at millions of dollars and encompasses some of the most exclusive cars in automotive history.



At the beginning of the video, we see a semicircle of expensive supercars in front of the luxury dealership, mainly Italian, British, and German, strategically parked to get all the attention. Among them, there are several Ferraris, the 488 Pista, F8 Tributo, and SF90 Stradale, which was one of the most expensive models in the lot, estimated at around $550,000. Next to them are several McLarens, a 720S, not a regular one, but a Le Mans Edition, and a couple of 620Rs.



Read Article