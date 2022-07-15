WATCH: Supercar Blondie Tours The Decatent Maybach Haute Voiture

What does pure luxury look and feel like when it comes to a car? For most manufacturers these days, the saying “less is more” holds true, and understated luxury and minimalism are key focus points. For Mercedes-Maybach, the very opposite is true.



In May this year, at The Art of Creating Desire exhibit in Cote d’Azur, France, Mercedes put on display its most outrageous and outrageously decadent car ever, the Mercedes-Maybach Haute Voiture Concept. Though a concept, Haute Voiture is also a close-to-production unit for a 2023 limited-series model, which perhaps makes it even more outrageous. This isn’t a car made to be ogled on static displays, this is an actual functional vehicle that will be rolling down streets, and very soon.







