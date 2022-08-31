WATCH: Supercar Blondie's Sergi Galiano Reviews The Cadillac Celestiq

Agent009 submitted on 8/31/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:10:53 AM

Views : 358 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Cadillac ‘used’ to be a big contender in the automotive luxury segment. The American luxury brand has been facing stiff competition from its European rivals. But there’s been a change in attitude over the last few years. The resting giant might have been waiting to pounce – and the Cadillac Celestiq EV might be their ticket to the top.

Sergi Galiano of Supercar Blondie got the exclusive chance to review the Future of Cadillac – the Celestiq Concept car.

The automotive luxury car segment is changing. It’s no longer about leather seats and top-end indigenous wood trims but more about high-tech revolutionary features. The best luxury car in the next quarter of a decade won’t look like a motorized five-star loft but more like something out of a Cyberpunk 2077 Video game.

 
 


Read Article


WATCH: Supercar Blondie's Sergi Galiano Reviews The Cadillac Celestiq

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)