WATCH: Supercar Blondie's Sergi Galiano Reviews The Cadillac Celestiq

Cadillac ‘used’ to be a big contender in the automotive luxury segment. The American luxury brand has been facing stiff competition from its European rivals. But there’s been a change in attitude over the last few years. The resting giant might have been waiting to pounce – and the Cadillac Celestiq EV might be their ticket to the top.



Sergi Galiano of Supercar Blondie got the exclusive chance to review the Future of Cadillac – the Celestiq Concept car.



The automotive luxury car segment is changing. It’s no longer about leather seats and top-end indigenous wood trims but more about high-tech revolutionary features. The best luxury car in the next quarter of a decade won’t look like a motorized five-star loft but more like something out of a Cyberpunk 2077 Video game.



