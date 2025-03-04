WATCH: Supply Chain Chaos - One Piston Can Cross 6 Borders Before It Makes Into To Your Car - When Is It Taxed?

For decades, the American auto industry has thrived on a delicate balance of domestic assembly and global sourcing. That balance just got a lot more expensive. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff for all imported vehicles, while declaring that US-made cars and trucks will have “absolutely no tariff”. The problem is that no vehicle is entirely made in the US, meaning that none is 100% safe from tariffs.
 
