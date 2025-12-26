WATCH: Suzuki Fronx Suffers Safety Failure In Australian Crash Testing - Recall Issued Immediately

Suzuki Australia and the Suzuki Motor Corporation are finishing the year with a crisis on their hands. Following a one-star ANCAP rating, the Fronx crossover has been recalled over left rear seatbelt retractor mechanisms that may not work as intended.

As demonstrated by ANCAP in the full-width frontal crash test, the left rear seatbelt retractor failed, allowing the rear occupant to violently strike the front seatback. This component failure prompted Suzuki to undertake immediate action. Citing a manufacturing defect, all suspect 2025 models have been recalled.



Australia's Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications, Sport, and the Arts has published two notices, which cover 249 and 75 units, respectively, distributed by Suzuki Australia and the folks at Suzuki QLD. The latter company operates in Queensland and northern NSW.





