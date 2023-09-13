WATCH: Swiss Racing Team Develops EV That Will Go 0-60 In 0.956 Seconds

A Swiss racing team has blown the zero-to-60 mph record for electric vehicles out of the water. It knocked more than four tenths off the previous record holder's effort to bring the time-to-beat under one second, or 0.956 seconds to be exact. Better yet, its record run was filmed from on board—and it's over before you even realize what's happening. The record was set by AMZ Racing, using a car it calls Mythen WR. It's a modified version of the team's 2019 Formula Student car, the European equivalent of Formula SAE. Already built as a barebones, ultra-light open-wheel racing vehicle, it was the perfect candidate for a lightening program to take on the EV acceleration record.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMZ Racing (@amzracing)



