WATCH: Syrian Rebels Uncover President Bashar al-Assad's Car Collection

It's a new morning in Syria. President Bashar al-Assad has been overthrown, he and his family have just landed in Moscow to stay, and a new regime is now at the helm of a shattered nation. But among the carnage and the bloodshed of perhaps the boldest military campaign of the last 25 years, Syrian rebels are now combing what remains of the deposed ex-president's property.



JUST IN ??



The Syrian rebels have finally found Assad’s garage with dozens of luxury vehicles pic.twitter.com/piiXSfN3aT — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 8, 2024

Mixed in with designer shoes, expensive jewelry, and enough real estate properties to rival any head of state, the now-deposed ruler of Syria's car collection is the stuff of envy. At least, it was before the fall of the dictatorship. Video footage first reported by the Guardian in the UK shows members of the Syrian opposition infiltrating Assad regime-affiliated underground bunkers during their mad dash to the capital, Damascus. What they found was closer to what you'd expect to find in Bahrain or Dubai than war-torn Syria.



Read Article