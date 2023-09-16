WATCH! TALK ABOUT A DISS! Biden Sends His Aides To Visit UAW To Try To Broker A Deal. UAW WON'T EVEN SEE THEM!

Agent001 submitted on 9/16/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:08:03 AM
UAW says thanks, but no thanks to Biden aides sent from DC to try to help broker a deal.When a union won't meet with DEMOCRATS, that speaks volumes...Discuss..."The union views this energy transformation, which the President is pushing, as an existential risk to auto jobs as they know it," says @JimPethokoukis on the @UAW withholding its re-endorsement of @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/dYyO0dl6s0— Last Call (@LastCallCNBC) September 15, 2023
