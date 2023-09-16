WATCH! TALK ABOUT A DISS! Biden Sends His Aides To Visit UAW To Try To Broker A Deal. UAW WON'T EVEN SEE THEM!

UAW says thanks, but no thanks to Biden aides sent from DC to try to help broker a deal.

When a union won't meet with DEMOCRATS, that speaks volumes...

