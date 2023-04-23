WATCH! TALLADEGA YIKES! HOW, Does One WALK-AWAY From A Crash Like THIS?

Blaine Perkins was involved in a multi-car wreck during the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, which caused his car to go airborne. However, he was able to exit the car safely and was taken to a nearby medical center for evaluation. It's a relief that Perkins didn't suffer any serious injuries, and the incident highlights the dangers that come with high-speed racing. It also underscores the critical role of safety measures in motorsports, as NASCAR officials work hard to ensure that drivers and spectators remain safe during races.





Terrifying crash ?@TALLADEGA? but thankfully everyone walked away. pic.twitter.com/neV2OmEEY1 — Kyle Dalton (@kdsportswriter) April 22, 2023



