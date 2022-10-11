WATCH! THANKS FOR NOTHING? Dude Shows Off The NO LONGER SECRET Hiding Spot In The 2023 Yukon Denali

Agent001 submitted on 11/10/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:17:00 PM
This is a cool little secret spot but unfortunately, because of this video, it's no longer a secret.Cool feature GM. The 2023 Yukon Denali has a SECRET HIDING SPOT! #gmcyukon #gmc #yukondenali #gmcdenali #generalmotors | @GMC @GM pic.twitter.com/W8v1FW2ryi— Brian Mello (@RealBrianMello) November 9, 2022
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001
