WATCH! THE AUDI BLUES: Fiercely Loyal Fan Of The Brand Thinks HE Knows How To Turn It Around. Is He RIGHT?

“Speak up for Audi” is a film for and by the automakers very strong community of owners, enthusiasts, collectors and fans.



It’s done by somebody whose whole life has been shaped by the four rings. I started as a little boy drawing Audis, became a teenager with big dreams, bought my first Audi brand new just after university, and later on became a photo- and videographer for the brand. Through the years I’ve also started to collect some very unique four ringed classics and have a decent collection today. My relationship with Audi is engraved in my bones and heart. For me, it’s not a brand. It’s a lifestyle.



In the past 7 years, Audi has been making more and more questionable decisions and lately it has really gone downhill. It seems like they completely lost their identity. More and more people started to speak up, but felt like they were screaming out in thin air.



I started myself to build up more and more feelings, disappointment and anger inside of me that they didn’t care about their owners and fans at all.



Skip through the video and tell us if he has good points or off his rocker...













