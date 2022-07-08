WATCH! THIEVES Now Carrying USB's With Them? Filed Under OTHER USES For USB Cables And Your KIA OR Hyundai.

The incident may be part of a troubling TikTok trend that has promoted and instructed on ways of hotwiring Kia and Hyundai vehicles with as little as a USB cable.



Law enforcement agencies across the country have raised concerns about the trend, which began on TikTok in 2021 courtesy of a Milwaukee based group known as the 'Kia Boyz.'



The thefts generally involve Kia's newer than 2011 and Hyundai's newer than 2015. The cars typically do not have immobilizers and can be accessed through backdoors without setting off alarms.











