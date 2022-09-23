WATCH: THIS Is Why You Take Caution At Those Flashing Crosswalks

A crosswalk with flashing yellow lights is a high-visibility safety measure that can save lives — but only if motorists heed the lights. Last week in San Mateo, Calif., a child on a scooter barely escaped being hit by an SUV driven by someone who missed or ignored the warning lights and barreled on through.

The video above is a chilling reminder of just how easily disaster could strike while driving. The vehicular-homicide, go-to-prison, lives-destroyed-forever kind of disaster that can happen in an instant.

 


