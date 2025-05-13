WATCH! TOW-TAL CHAOS IN HOUSTON? You've NEVER Seen ANYTHING Like It!

On Monday, Houston’s North Loop became the stage for a towing spectacle that left jaws dropped and traffic snarled. A woman, behind the wheel of an SUV, was towing a vehicle with a man inside it, clinging to his seat like a rodeo champ. The towed car swayed wildly, turning the freeway into an impromptu demolition derby. Miraculously, no one was injured, though egos and bumpers may beg to differ. Witnesses gawked as the SUV driver, seemingly oblivious, powered through the chaos, while the man in the towed car likely reconsidered his life choices. Police eventually intervened, untangling the mess with no casualties reported. Houstonians, no strangers to wild drives, still scratched their heads. Was it a stunt, a dare, or just Monday madness? The North Loop’s legend grows, one tow at a time.













Towing insanity in Houston, Texas, on Monday on the North Loop.



There was a man in the towed vehicle and a woman driving the SUV.



Miraculously, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/uRfFO36y7q — Paul A. Szypula ???? (@Bubblebathgirl) May 13, 2025



