The video short highlights thin plastic where metal once appeared, paper-thin paint, uneven leather piping (including perforated material used inappropriately), sharp trim edges, and controls that feel like a late-2000s Chevy. These details match owner and reviewer complaints about recent S-Class (W223) interiors: flimsy plastics around screens and consoles, materials that look expensive in photos but feel hollow in person, and fit that falls short of the price.



This is not new. Mercedes endured a well-documented quality crisis in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Cost-cutting under the DaimlerChrysler era produced rust-prone W210 E-Class cars, electronics-heavy W220 S-Classes plagued by failures, and a sharp drop in customer satisfaction. The brand later recovered through quality offensives, and many post-recovery models (especially certain E- and S-Class generations) have proven durable in long-term tests.



Twenty-five years ago sat near the middle of that troubled period. Earlier cars from the W123/W124 era set the legendary standard: heavy metal structures, bank-vault door thunks, and multi-generational longevity that taxis and African imports still demonstrate. Modern cars trade that solidity for lighter materials, complex electronics, and screens. Industry-wide pressures—profit margins, EV weight and range targets, emissions rules, and faster development—push makers toward cheaper plastics, thinner coatings, and software-defined interfaces. Mercedes is not unique; BMW, Audi, and others face the same critiques. Even the brand’s design chief has noted that screens alone are not luxury.



Reliability data is mixed rather than catastrophic. Some recent Mercedes score well in durability studies and owner inspections; others lag, especially electronics-heavy or early examples of new generations. Perceived quality—the feel of switches, panel gaps, and material substance—has declined more clearly than outright breakdown rates in many cases. Owners pay six figures and still encounter details that once appeared on far cheaper cars.



“Enshitification,” Cory Doctorow’s term for platforms that degrade for profit while claiming improvement, fits the pattern: more tech and higher prices alongside reduced tactile excellence, subscription-locked features, and homogenization. It is not pure myth. Yet objective gains in safety, efficiency, noise isolation, and features are real, and pure nostalgia ignores the failures of many “peak” eras. The video’s points land because a $100,000 flagship should still feel distinctly better in the places hands touch than an average car from decades ago. For many buyers, that distinction has narrowed.



Thanks to 00R for the tipoff...

















