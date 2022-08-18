WATCH: TV Crew Get More Than They Bargained For When Taping Segment On A Dangerous Intersection

Agent009 submitted on 8/18/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:55:07 AM

Views : 304 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If you have heard the phrase "in the right place, at the right time," we have something special for you. It might not have been the right time or the right place for three drivers, but a TV reporter who was filming a story on a crowded intersection that has at least one crash a week hit the jackpot with the "right time" part, as he was already in the right place.

To clarify, the journalist was reporting about an intersection that became crowded ever since a nearby bridge collapsed over a month ago, which led to re-routing traffic through the small settlement, making the intersection in question one of the most dangerous in the county.

 
 


Read Article


WATCH: TV Crew Get More Than They Bargained For When Taping Segment On A Dangerous Intersection

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)