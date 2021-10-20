WATCH: Take A 702HP RAM TRX On A Lap Around Nurburgring

Tipping the scales at 6,350 pounds, the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX is among the last vehicles anyone would consider appropriate for a track day, much less the most harrowing race track on earth; the Nürburgring. But as one British YouTuber found out, the TRX is surprisingly happy at The Green Hell if the driver applies its off-road chops to mow the grass at every apex. The privilege of wringing this Ram 'round the 'Ring fell to BTGDale, who borrowed the truck from Audi tuner MilltekSport, which apparently uses the TRX as its tow vehicle. He took the truck out on track pursued by a tuned, similarly powerful Audi RS Q8 chase car, which used a dashcam to capture the best moments over the course of the lap.

