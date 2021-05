InsideEVs' Kyle Conner just completed an exclusive demo ride in a pre-production 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring with Derek Jenkins, Lucid Senior Vice President of Design and Brand.



According to Kyle, who already had an opportunity to check out the Lucid Air in November 2020, the first ride experience was truly impressive. The car is really luxurious, high quality, well put together, and offers outstanding acceleration, that stands out even among the quickest EVs on the market.







Read Article