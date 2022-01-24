WATCH: Take A Walk Around A Production Ready Cybertruck Prototype

Tesla really wants to to start Cybertruck production, although it’s not clear when, and the most recent estimate is early 2023, although there’s a chance it will still debut sometime this year. Progress on the electric pickup is continuing, though, as shown by this prototype snapped by a Tesla employee, which looks pretty much production ready. It has the single windscreen wiper, whose rest position is vertical (it looks much more nicely integrated than before), right next to the left A-pillar, a pair of big traditional side mirrors that appear to be unpainted plastic, no visible door handles, wheels that look the Aero set from the Model 3 (without the aero covers) and a very interesting possibility for the frunk opening.







