WATCH: Take A Walk Around The 2023 BMW M4 CSL

2022 is turning out to be one of BMW M division's busiest years. We knew this would be the case as the brand celebrates 50 years of M cars with more colorful special editions than we can keep track of. But the one product that stands head and shoulders above the rest is the new BMW M4 CSL. Only 1,000 of these stripped-down, track-focused coupes will be produced. Because most enthusiasts will never get to experience the CSL for themselves, BMW M has been so kind as to reveal a new walkaround video highlighting some of the reasons that the CSL costs twice as much as a regular M4.







