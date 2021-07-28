WATCH: Take A Walk Around The Upcoming Tesla Model X Plaid

While the refreshed Tesla Model S has already been on the market since June, the refreshed Tesla Model X still waits for its turn.

One of the early Model X Plaid was recently seen at a Supercharger at the Tesla Factory in Fremont, California. Tesla Russ' video gives us a short walk around and peeks inside the car.

We wish it would be a longer and more detailed video, but at least we can see the new interior, which is very similar to the one in the new Model S. Of course, there is the yoke.

