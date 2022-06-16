WATCH: Take An In Depth Walkaround Of The All New 2023 Mercedes G63 4x4 SUV

Mercedes-AMG has finally introduced the successor to the famous G-Class 4x4 Squared, and we're happy to report that it retained the portal axle setup and added more power.

Thanks to Mercedes' recent EV efforts, the boffins at AMG likely felt that the new Squared could be slightly more ridiculous. The previous model was based on the G550, while the new car is based on the delightfully bonkers G63.

The new model uses the same 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, but it has been tweaked to provide more power. Instead of 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque, the upgraded AMG-spec motor produces 585 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. That's a slight eight-horsepower increase over the standard G63.