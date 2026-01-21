WATCH! Talk About A Dealership BUMBLE! Manager Demands DATE With Female Customer IF He Sells Her A Car!

A woman secretly recorded her visit to Metro Honda in Montclair, California, while trying to buy a car.



The sales manager — unaware he's being filmed — casually insists that going on a date with him is "required" to finalize the deal. He starts by calling it a "joke," then claims the date is "included," and finally flat-out says: "You're not buying the car if we're not going on a date."



When she firmly refuses, his attitude flips. He refuses to sell her the vehicle... and suddenly announces the price has jumped $10,000 higher on the exact same car.



Nothing else changed — no market shift, no added fees, no different vehicle. Just her rejection.

The full interaction is captured on video, and the dealership is clearly identified as Metro Honda Montclair, CA.

When does a "joke" cross into extortionate leverage during a sales transaction?



This kind of predatory behavior has no place in car buying — or anywhere else.



THAT'S not going to help their Dealerrater.com rating!!!! Only a 3.5 BEFORE this BUMBLE!















A woman secretly records her interaction inside the MetroHonda Montclair dealership in California while attempting to purchase a vehicle.



pic.twitter.com/KaUleEZ5rd — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) January 21, 2026




