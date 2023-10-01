WATCH: Teardown Of A Toyota Engine Reveals Why It Failed After Only 300,000 Miles

YouTube channel The Car Care Nut has taken a deep dive into a 300,000-mile Toyota Camry engine. The video serves to explore the reality behind Toyota's legendary reputation of reliability. The car in question is a 2009 Toyota Camry, fitted with the 2.4-liter 2AZ-FE four-cylinder engine. The engine currently burns oil, which suggests it's suffering from wear, but it nevertheless still runs and drives. Notably, the original owner is very much in love with the car after all this time, not least because it's a manual. Toyota simply don't offer a stick-shift in the Camry anymore, making this a vehicle worth maintaining.







Read Article