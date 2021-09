A fifteen-year-old driver has been charged with second-degree murder and felony hit and run after she ran down a jogger with a car. The teen allegedly not only rammed the jogger on purpose, but laughed about it to her friends. On July 18, Greg Moore left his Maple Valley, Washington, home for an early morning jog, reports the Washington Post. His wife, Michelle, expected him to return from his workout but when he didn’t show, she went looking for him.







