WATCH: Teens Decide To Destroy A Camaro For No Reason At Illegal Street Takeover

Shocking footage has emerged out of the U.S. that shows several teens jumping on and destroying a Chevrolet Camaro Convertible during what appears to be an illegal street takeover.
 
This video was shared on Instagram and looks to have been filmed near a major intersection that was overrun by young people. In the background, screeching tires can be heard, and tire smoke can be seen, and within just a matter of seconds, the black Camaro is trashed. The incident demonstrates how reckless those often participating in takeovers like these have become.


