WATCH: Telsa Model 3 Lands On Top Of An Ambulance in Bizarre Crash

A Tesla Model 3 driver lost control after hitting the accelerator pedal instead of the brakes while parking the car above the ambulance service headquarters. The car crashed through a fence and ended up landing on top of a parked ambulance. More specifically, the Tesla electric sedan was precariously balanced, with its rear end on a sloped easement or embankment, and its front end supported by the rear of the emergency vehicle. To be clear up front, this wasn't a case of a Tesla on Autopilot failing to detect a parked emergency vehicle, nor was it a case of the car accelerating on its own. Moreover, it wasn't related to any advanced driver-assist systems. Rather, the authorities confirmed that it was an honest case of operator error.







