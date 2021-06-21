WATCH: Telsa Model S Plaid Owner Holds Back In Drag Race To Keep From Being Banned

Tesla owner Emmet Peppers is not a professional racer, but in a recent outing at the SMI Sonoma Raceway, the Model S Plaid owner ended up sandbagging his car constantly to avoid going too fast. Despite this, the Model S Plaid proved to be one frighteningly quick car, destroying its competition even with its ton of driver-induced handicaps. 

As could be seen in his social media posts, Peppers had a ton of fun drag racing his new Model S Plaid, so much so that in one run, the vehicle was able to accomplish a 9.717-second quarter-mile run with a trap speed of 149.12 mph. That’s not bad at all for a large four-door family sedan that’s driven by a non-professional drag racer.





