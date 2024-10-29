WATCH: Tennessee Community Tires Of Biden Administration's Slow Hurricane Response - Builds It's Own Bridge Instead Of Waiting

It’s going to be a while before Appalachia is back to normal following Hurricane Helene. Crucial roads are still closed, forcing drivers to find alternate routes that bypass the wreckage. This complicates daily operations, not only for residents on their way to work but also for truck drivers attempting to haul freight across the area. But locals and volunteers in Northeastern Tennessee have come up with a genius fix for one of the many downed bridges: Just build a new one out of semi trailers. Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby captured some quick drone footage of the temporary infrastructure and posted it to his YouTube channel. In the video are three flatbed trailers placed parallel to the stream with what looks like a two-wide row of trailer decks mounted on top connecting two stretches of gravel. And while it probably wouldn’t be wise to drive a loaded big rig across, it looks plenty stable for the pickup truck in the clip.













Read Article