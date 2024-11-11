WATCH: Tennessee Police In Hot Water After Arresting Over 600 People For DUI That Were Sober

Police in Tennessee are facing a harsh truth today. An investigation shows that they’ve collectively arrested over 600 people for DUI who had no alcohol or drugs at all in their bloodstream. The aftermath for those affected can have deep and long-lasting consequences too. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation handles DUI cases and the blood tests that go with them. Over the last seven years, they’ve processed roughly 15,000 such tests every year. Around a third of those tests indicated that arrested individuals had no alcohol in their systems. Of that third, 609 had no drugs or alcohol in their system.















