Tesla has been spotted testing a new Model S Plaid prototype with a stunning new deployable aero-brake spoiler.



After Porsche brought its brand-new Taycan electric car at the Nürburgring racetrack to break a record in 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk decided to use the famous proving grounds for the electric automaker’s own latest performance vehicle.

Tesla started testing early Model S Plaid prototypes at the track and achieved some impressive lap times.