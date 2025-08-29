WATCH: Tesla Answers The Ioniq 5N Threat With The 2026 Model Y Performance

The moment Tesla fans have been waiting for ever since January’s reveal of the updated Model Y “Juniper” is finally here. The Texas-based electric vehicle company this week revealed the flagship Model Y Performance, which adds power and speed to the already potent outgoing model and delivers the most credible threat to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N in the performance electric SUV space. The version shown is for the European market, where the Model Y Performance delivers a total of 460 horsepower from its dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain, which uses the new 4DU drive unit. That figure is only up slightly from the 456 hp of the outgoing model, but US-delivered Model Y Performance SUVs will likely match the 510 hp of the Model 3 Performance, or so we hope.













