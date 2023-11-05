WATCH: Tesla Begins Extreme Heat Testing In UAE

Tesla has published a new video showing off its extreme weather testing, highlighting the engineering chops the automaker has attracted. With Tesla’s incredible focus on engineering prowess, it should come as no surprise that it pushes its vehicles to the absolute limit when testing to ensure customers that its vehicles will hold up no matter the circumstance. Perhaps most well-known is Tesla’s dedication to crash safety, but more critical to day-to-day driving, Tesla places its vehicles in some of the toughest efficiency tests on the planet. Today, Tesla has proven just that, showing off what its vehicles go through during extreme heat testing.







