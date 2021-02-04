WATCH: Tesla Begins MASSIVE Expansion Of Gigafactory Shanghai

Gigafactory Shanghai could very well be Tesla’s ace-in-the-hole this year, thanks to the rapid ramp of its Model 3 and Model Y production. If recent videos of the site are any indication, however, it appears that Giga Shanghai is still not done expanding, with construction now being underway on a massive site south of the main factory.

Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai is reportedly producing vehicles at a rate of about 450,000 cars per year. This is highly impressive as the facility is only in its second year of production and the Model Y has only been released for a few months. But even at this stage, and amidst Tesla’s efforts to release a more affordable, $25,000 car for the Chinese market, a need for a bigger production facility has emerged.



